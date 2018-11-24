Minister dismantles vigilance cells in Railways

ISLAMABAD: A day after abolishing the Ehtesab Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the federal government has abolished another anti-corruption establishment in Pakistan Railways with immediate effect.

According to a notification No DGV-0001/P.R/2012 dated 22 November 2018, the staff of Vigilance Directorates in four regions of Pakistan Railways have been directed to report to respective divisional superintendents for further postings with immediate effects.

The directors of Vigilance Directorates in Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Karachi regions have been asked to report to Headquarters within two days.

“Many times Railways would find out corruption in its various sub-departments within days thanks to vigilance cell’s prompt reporting. On several occasions Pakistan Railways successfully thwarted attempts to occupy its land and prevented other losses on the report of vigilance staff,” the official said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of Pakistan Railways Quratul Ain said the Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad wanted the staff of vigilance cells to work actively in other productive departments instead of wasting resources of Railways.

“The minister believes there is an overlapping of accountability establishments as there is office of the Auditor General to ensure transparency in every government department, then there is also National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for this purpose” she said.

These cells had been established decades ago to eradicate corruption from Railways. At the time of restoration of vigilance cell, it was claimed by the railway’s officials that it will work as an eye of the government over the corruption and misappropriation in the department.

The cell was established with officials of different departments of railways. Sources said many vigilant cell officials faced problems while performing their duties and that they had been threatened by officers of other sections.