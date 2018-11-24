Agra Taj FC clinch K-Electric Lyari Football League

KARACHI: Agra Taj FC has emerged as the champions of the 6th K-Electric Lyari Football League on Friday after defeating Kala Kot Kings 5-3 on penalty shootouts after the match ended 0-0 in regular time here at the Kakri Football Ground.

The Under-16 league-based tournament, organised by KE in association with District Football Association South, saw 16 teams go head to head for the top prize.The extremely competitive final match pitted the two best teams of this year’s League. Neither of the teams were able to score a goal till the final whistle which took the match to penalty shootouts, where Agra Taj FC claimed the League title for 2018.

At the closing ceremony, Chief Guest Malik Fayyaz, DMC South along with KE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Syed Fakhar Ahmed awarded the League trophy and a cash prize of Rs100,000 to the winning team. The runners-up received a cash prize of Rs75,000, third place of this year’s league went to Gizri Stars receiving a cash prize of Rs50,000.

For an exceptional performance throughout the competition, Gizri Stars FC’s Zubair was declared Man of the Tournament.A total of 320 participants aged 16 years or under, competed in KE’s Lyari League this year. Previous editions of the league have provided a platform to more than 1,400 children from the locality.