India should place its stock in peace and progress through dialogue: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has warned India over its continuous ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) and war rhetoric.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday and said: “Lately there has been an increase in Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) and rhetoric of provocative statements by their military leadership.”

He added: “We are a professional and combat hardened army ready to defend our motherland. It would be better if they realise this and place their stock in peace and progress through dialogue.”

General Officer Commanding (GOC) gave an update on the situation along the LoC, Indian CFVs and response by the Pakistan Army, the military’s media wing said.

Later, the COAS interacted with troops. “The COAS appreciated their state of readiness and morale. He also appreciated the resilience of civilian Kashmiri population who are being deliberately targeted by the Indian army on both sides of the LoC,” the ISPR said.