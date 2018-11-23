HBL, SNGPL qualify for Quaid Trophy decider

ISLAMABAD: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) made it to the final of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy following the Super Eight round matches that concluded on Thursday.

The final will now be played from December 4-8 at the UBL Complex Ground in Karachi.

In the final round match, HBL defeated Peshawar by nine wickets while SNGCL played a draw with KRL.

Scores in brief: At UBL Ground, Karachi: Peshawar 237 all out in 66.5 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 107 not out; Umar Gul 4-93, Khurram Shahzad 2-45) and 116 all out in 39.1 overs (Akbar Badshah 49, Sahibzada Farhan 20; Zohaib Khan 4-26, Ammad Butt 3-28, Umar Gul 2-24). Habib Bank 243 all out in 77.2 overs (Ammad Butt 48, Israrul Haq 40; Mohammad Ilyas 4-61, Israrullah 2-16, Sajid Khan 2-83) and 114-1 in 20.5 overs (Muhammad Waqas 54 not out; Sajjad Ali 34). Result: Habib Bank won by 9 wickets.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Lahore Blues 193 all out in 78.1 overs (Ahmed Akram 57, Bilawal Iqbal 36, Saeed Nasim 28; Zulfiqar Babar 6-58, Khalid Usman 4-48) and 246 all out in 111 overs (Zafar Gohar 57, Saad Nasim 41, Bilawal Iqbal 24; Zulfiqar Babar 5-83, Zahid Mansoor 2-36). Wapda 210 all out in 76 overs (Muhammad Ikhlaq 81, Ali Shan 31, Muhammad Abubakar 22; Aizaz Cheema 4-38, Asfand Mehran 3-36, Zafar Gohar 3-67) and 231-5 in 64.5 overs (Salman Butt 85 not out, Muhammad Salim 48 not out, Zahid Mansoor 22, Muhammad Ikhlaq 22; Asfand Mehran 2-40). Result: Wapda won by 5 wickets.

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: KRL 272 all out in 70.3 overs (Saif Badar 118, Gulraiz Sadaf 41, Abdul Rehman 21; Musa Khan 3-66, Sami Niazi 2-48, Bilawal Bhatti 2-50) and 278-5 declared in 107 overs (Azeem Ghumman 142 not out, Noman Ali 50 not out, Abdul Rehman 37; Sami Niazi 2-34, Iftikhar Ahmed 2-85). SNGPL 191 all out in 79.4 overs (Ali Waqas 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 36, Khurram Shahzad 24; Noman Ali 4-36, Yasir Ali 3-43) and 129-7 in 82 overs (Ali Waqas 32, Muhammad Imran 21 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 20; Noman Ali 3-14, Sadaf Hussain 3-29). Result: Match drawn.

At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: Karachi Whites 158 all out in 69.4 overs (Umair Bin Yousaf 92 not out; Kashif Bhatti 4-48, Ahmed Jamal 3-36, Awais Zia 2-13) and 149 all out in 39.1 overs (Muhammad Hassan 83; Kashif Bhatti 4-25, Usman Shinwari 3-33). SSGCL 432-8 declared in 117 overs (Fawad Alam 170 not out, Awais Zia 66; Adeel Malik 3-75, Waqar Anwar 2-93). Result: SSGCL won by an innings & 125 runs.