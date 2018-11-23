Dacoits strike 23 times in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 23 incidents here on Thursday.

Bandits intercepted Ansar and deprived him of Rs 50,000, gold ornaments and a vehicle in Khiali police limits. In Gakhar Mandi area gunmen snatched Rs 100,000, two cell phones and a gold ring from Chand. Shafique was intercepted by bandits in Aroop area and robbed of Rs 40,000, two mobile phones and a gold locket. Some swindlers deprived a woman of Rs 28,000 and gold ornaments in Baghbanpua area. In Kot Ladha bandits took away Rs 300,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Zaryab. Three bandits barged into the house of Habib in Khiali area and took away Rs 200,000, gold ornaments, foreign currency, a lap top and other valuables. Farhan was deprived of Rs 90,000, gold ornaments and cell phones by robbers at Wahndo. In Gakhar Mandi gunmen snatched Rs 70,000 and three cell phones from Adnan.

In Kot Ladha swindlers took away Rs 37,000 and gold ornaments from Asif. In sadar police limits bandits snatched Rs 300,000, gold ornaments and cell phones from Faheem. Robbers took away Rs 600,000 and two cell phones from a man near fruit market, Gujranwala.

In Peoples Colony swindlers took away Rs 50,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone from a woman. In Wahndo police limits bandits deprived Abu Baker of Rs 48,000, a gold chain and a cell phone. Thieves stole valuables from the houses and shops of Umar, Hameed, Ikram, Mushtaq and Anees. Cars of Moazam and Mubashir were stolen from different areas.