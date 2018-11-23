Austrian firms keen to invest in dams

ISLAMABAD: Austrian companies are keen to help Pakistan explore hydropower potential through investments in building of dams, a foreign ambassador said on Thursday.

Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolaus Keller said the country’s investors and companies are interested to invest in Pakistan’s power sector.

Keller was called on Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omer Ayub Khan. Representatives of Austrian companies and government officials also attended the meeting.

Giuseppe Catalfamo, chief executive officer of Andritz Hydro Pakistan said the company has been providing electro-mechanical systems and services to major hydropower projects, like Tarbella, Khyal Khawar, Ghazi Barotha, Warsak and Golen Gol.

The hydropower projects contribute more than 4,500 megawatts to the grid. Andritz Hydro is a world’s leading hydropower firm based in Austria.

Catalfamo said the company is keen to meet requirements of future hydropower projects like Dassu and Mohmand.