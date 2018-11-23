close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Eid Milad celebrated with religious fervour throughout country

National

I
INP
November 23, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: The Eid Miladun Nabi (SWA) was celebrated with religious fervour across the country amid tight security on Wednesday.

Milad celebrations started from Fajr prayers in mosques, seminaries and other Mahafil. Different processions were taken out to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). The faithful were reciting Naats and Darud to express reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Children were wearing traditional Arabic attire. Keeping the past tradition in tact, shopkeepers illuminated shops on the routes of the processions. Government buildings were also illuminated on the occasion. Several programmes, functions and meetings on Seeratun Nabi (SAW) were arranged at different venues. Speakers highlighted various aspects of Uswa-e-Hasna (the sacred life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) as a constant source of guidance for the mankind.

The district administrations and police had chalked out security plans according to which special duties were assigned to police personnel. The district administrations had also established helplines.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan