Eid Milad celebrated with religious fervour throughout country

ISLAMABAD: The Eid Miladun Nabi (SWA) was celebrated with religious fervour across the country amid tight security on Wednesday.

Milad celebrations started from Fajr prayers in mosques, seminaries and other Mahafil. Different processions were taken out to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). The faithful were reciting Naats and Darud to express reverence for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Children were wearing traditional Arabic attire. Keeping the past tradition in tact, shopkeepers illuminated shops on the routes of the processions. Government buildings were also illuminated on the occasion. Several programmes, functions and meetings on Seeratun Nabi (SAW) were arranged at different venues. Speakers highlighted various aspects of Uswa-e-Hasna (the sacred life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)) as a constant source of guidance for the mankind.

The district administrations and police had chalked out security plans according to which special duties were assigned to police personnel. The district administrations had also established helplines.