JIT for more probe into Swati’s assets

ISLAMABAD: A joint investigation team (JIT) probing misuse of authority and assets of Federal Minister Azam Swati has called for further probe into the matter including allegations of an Arab businessman, Husain Sajwani, against him, The News has learnt.

The JIT report was submitted with the Supreme Court on Monday. The News has obtained exclusive details of the report which is yet to be officially released. It comprises five volumes, each answering the questions raised by the Supreme Court.

First volume contains details about the fight between Swati’s guards and members of poor family of Bajuar whose cow had allegedly trespassed on Swati’s farmhouse on 26th October. The JIT held the Minister, his son Usman Swati and guards responsible for the fight with his poor neighbors. The capital police had arrested five members of the poor family including women and children immediately after the physical scuffle. The JIT report concluded that Swati used his influence on police which took one-sided action against only the poor family and no one from the minister’s side was arrested.

The JIT confirmed that Pakistani Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Swati had encroached on the government land near his farmhouse. The JIT cited a report by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) which confirmed the Minister had illegally occupied the government land in Islamabad. CDA had also issued notice to the wife of the Minister on whose name the farm-house has been registered. The CDA notice also mentioned two other violations of CDA building roles by Swati.

The JIT was tasked to probe the role of Azam Swati in abrupt transfer of Islamabad Inspector General Police (IGP) Jan Mohammad on 27th October a day after the altercation at his farmhouse. The minister while talking to The News had confirmed that he had complained to the Prime Minister and the Senate Chairman about the non-cooperation of IGP despite his dozens of calls on the issue. However speaking to JIT, Swati and other cabinet members did not claim any role in the transfer of IGP. The JIT in its report said the posting and transfer of IGP was the prerogative of the government as per the law.

The JIT also investigated whether the Minster was allowed to travel to the United States as there were media report about a travel ban on the minister for his alleged tax fraud in the United States. However the JIT communicated with the US Embassy in Pakistan which informed the team that there was no travel ban on the Minister and he can travel to US if he has a valid US visa.

The JIT was also tasked to probe any illegal assets of Azam Swati. The JIT tried to compare the Minister’s assets with his declaration to the Election Commission of Pakistan. However the JIT has concluded in the report that the matter needs further probe as it could not be completed within . The team also reviewed a video by Hussain Sajwani a businessman from UAE but could not conclude its probe into the matter owing to scarcity of time. It says the matter needs further probe.

Talking to The News Azam Swati had denied allegations of encroachment and misuse of authority. The Minister has also claimed that UAE businessman was a black-mailer and denied allegations levelled by him.