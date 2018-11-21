Pothas named interim WI head coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Nic Pothas has been appointed West Indies’ interim head coach for the tour of Bangladesh following the end of Stuart Law’s stint.

Law was named Middlesex coach in September and the recently concluded India tour was his final assignment having originally joined West Indies in early 2017.

West Indies hoped Pothas, who become fielding coach earlier this year, would bring some continuity for the Bangladesh series before a full-time appointment is made.

“Having Nic lead the team at this juncture is important for continuity and we look forward to strong and positive performances from the squad under his leadership,” director of cricket Jimmy Adams said.The first Test begins in Chittagong on November 22.