QUAID TROPHY SUPER EIGHTS: HBL take slender lead against Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Habib Bank (HBL) succeeded in taking slender six-run first innings lead against Peshawar Region courtesy to some brief but effective knocks at the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eight match at the UBL Ground in Karachi Tuesday.

In reply to Peshawar’s first innings total of 237, HBL managed 243 and then reduced Peshawar to 33-3 in the second innings when stumps were drawn for the second day.

For HBL, Ammad Butt (48), Israrul Haq (40), Saad Khan (38) and Zohaib Khan (36) played well and helped the team take first innings lead. For Peshawar, Mohammad Ilyas (4-61) was the pick of bowlers.

Scores in brief: At UBL Ground, Karachi: Peshawar 237 all out in 66.5 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 107 not out, Sajid Khan 27, Sahibzada Farhan 23; Umar Gul 4-93, Khurram Shahzad 2-45) and 33-3 in 13 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 22). Habib Bank 243 all out in 77.2 overs (Ammad Butt 48, Israrul Haq 40, Saad Khan 38, Zohaib Khan 36; Mohammad Ilyas 4-61, Israrullah 2-16, Sajid Khan 2-83).

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: KRL 272 all out in 70.3 overs (Saif Badar 118, Gulraiz Sadaf 41, Abdul Rehman 21; Musa Khan 3-66, Sami Niazi 2-48, Bilawal Bhatti 2-50) and 25-2 in 11 overs (Azeem Ghumman 21 not out). SNGPL 191 all out in 79.4 overs (Ali Waqas 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 36, Khurram Shahzad 24; Noman Ali 4-36, Yasir Ali 3-43).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Lahore Blues 193 all out in 78.1 overs (Ahmed Akram 57, Bilawal Iqbal 36, Saeed Nasim 28; Zulfiqar Babar 6-58, Khalid Usman 4-48) and 55-1 in 28 overs (Zafar Gohar 34 not out). Wapda 210 all out in 76 overs (Muhammad Ikhlaq 81, Ali Shan 31, Muhammad Abubakar 22; Aizaz Cheema 4-38, Asfand Mehran 3-36, Zafar Gohar 3-67).

At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: Karachi Whites 158 all out in 69.4 overs (Umair Bin Yousaf 92 not out; Kashif Bhatti 4-48, Ahmed Jamal 3-36, Awais Zia 2-13). SSGCL 392-8 in 104 overs (Fawad Alam 150 not out, Awais Zia 66, Kashif Bhatti 51; Adeel Malik 3-66, Waqar Anwar 2-93).