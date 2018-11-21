CJ leaves for Britain tour for dams fundraising

LAHORE: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has left for the UK Tuesday for a week-long visit to raise funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. The chief justice will attend fund-raising dinners in London, Birmingham and Manchester. According to the schedule of the CJ’s fund-raising trip, he will attend an event at Lincoln’s Inn in London today (Wednesday). On November 22, he will attend an event organised by a group called ‘Centre for Policy Dimensions’. On November 23, the top judge will attend a fund-raising dinner in Manchester. The dinner is being hosted by the PTI member and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close friend Aneel Musarrat. On the same day, Geo News will air live telethon from Manchester for the cause of building dams. A post released by a group ‘Imran Khan Lovers UK and Europe’, said it will be holding an event on the evening of November 25 to raise funds for the construction of dams. Meanwhile on November 26, the chief justice is scheduled to attend a ceremony of the World Congress and Overseas Pakistanis. UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries is also scheduled to host a fund-raising event during the chief justice visit. The top judge will also attend his son Najam Saqib’s graduation ceremony.