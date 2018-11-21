Upper Chitral notified as new district

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday notified the establishment of the Upper Chitral as a new district.
The announcement to create the new district was made in November 2017 by then KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak at a public gathering in Chitral in presence of PTI chairman Imran Khan.
