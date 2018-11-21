close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
LUMS open day

Lahore

LAHORE : Lahore Open Day 2018 hosted by Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) got an overwhelming response and many aspiring students along with their parents filled the campus.

The day served as a great opportunity for prospective applicants to network with the faculty and alumni to get a real feel for the university. The academic and extracurricular opportunities available to students were the focus of everyone’s attention.

LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmed said the open day of the university was a significant milestone for students and parents who made choices based on their interaction with faculty, staff and administration.

