Wed Nov 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
Siraj meets new Tableeghi Jamaat ameer

Lahore

November 21, 2018

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Siraj ul Haq called on the newly-appointed ameer of the Tableeghi Jamaat, Maulana Nazrur Rahman, at Raiwind on Tuesday and offered condolences on the death of Haji Abdul Wahab, the former ameer of Tableeghi Jamaat.

Scholars, including Maulana Tariq Jameel and Naeem Butt, were also present. Senator Sirajul Haq paid rich tributes to the lifelong services of Haji Abdul Wahab for spreading the message of Islam across the world.

The JI ameer was accompanied by Hafiz Sajid Anwar, Mian Maqsood Ahmed, Maulana Latifur Rahman, Samiul Haq Sherpao and Hafiz Saifur Rahman.

