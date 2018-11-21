Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat registered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Islamabad has issued a long-awaited notification on registration of Khyber Medical University (KMU)-Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS), Kohat. It was a matter of concern that KIDS graduates had not been registered with the PMDC yet, and those doctors who spent four years in education and one-year in-house job were yet to be registered with the PMDC. The notification was issued by the Ministry of National Health Services.
