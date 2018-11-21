close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Upper Chitral notified as new district

National

November 21, 2018

Share

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Board of Revenue and Estate Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday notified the establishment of the Upper Chitral as a new district. The announcement to create the new district was made in November 2017 by then KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak at a public gathering in Chitral in presence of PTI chairman Imran Khan. After winning the July 2018 elections and forming its government in KP again, the PTI took about three and a half months to issue the notification. The provincial cabinet a few days back had approved the creation of Upper Chitral as a new district.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan