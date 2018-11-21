Ten-man KPT pile on NBP’s misery

KARACHI: The bad patch of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) continued as they were beaten by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 3-1 in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KPT Stadium on Tuesday.

This was the fourth loss from NBP in 12 encounters which has left them struggling at 14 points.KPT, who were reduced to ten men when Naveed was sent off through a straight red card in the first-half, got onto the scoresheet in the fourth minute through Fareed. In the 14th minute, Jasim Ali doubled the lead.

At half time, KPT were leading 2-0. Mohammad Bin Younis added to the misery of NBP when he stretched KPT’s lead to 3-0 through a solid strike in the 63rd minute. Sher Ali hit the consolation goal for the bankers in the 62nd minute.

NBP coach Nasir Ismail said luck did not favour them.“We conceded goals through our keeper’s rebound. In the second half we had a tight grip over the situation but we missed six open net chances,” Nasir told ‘The News’.

“We are facing issues with our frontline. The team played well but luck went against us,” said Nasir, also a former Pakistan’s assistant coach.The win took KPT’s points to seven from 11 matches. Although KPT had also beaten Ashraf Sugar Mills but as the Bahawalur-based side failed to turn up for the final phase so the whole record of the participating teams against ASM was removed.

As per rules of the Premier League, if a team bows out of the event without completing 15 matches all its record against their opponents will be scratched.According to sources, ASM decided against playing in the final round due to financial issues.

Meanwhile in the other hotly-contested battle at the same venue, Chaman’s Muslim FC defeated Chaman’s Afghan FC 2-0. Qudratullah provided lead to Muslim FC in the fifth minute before Mohammad Hanif made it 2-0 in the 71st minute.

The win took Muslim FC to 13 points from 12 outings. Afghan FC are trailing at nine points from 12 matches.In other outing here at Korangi Baloch Football Ground Sharafi Goth, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) shocked Navy 1-0 with Babar Jumma scoring the winner in the 24th minute.PCCA stretched their points to 14 from 11 matches. Navy also have 14 points from 11 meetings.