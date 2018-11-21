DHA International Squash: Israr, Farhan, Ahsan, Ali make winning start

KARACHI: Israr Ahmed, Farhan Zaman Ahsan Ayaz, and Ali Mujtaba Shah recorded victories as the first round of DHA International Squash Championship started here at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex.

Israr (PAK) beat Navid Maleksabet (IRI) 11-5, 11-5, 11-9 in 26 minutes.

Farhan (PAK) edged Danish Atlas Khan (PAK) 13-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-4 in 40 minutes.

Ahsan (PAK) overpowered Ryan Pasqual (MAS) 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11 in 45 minutes.

Ali Mujtaba (PAK) overcame Khawaja Adil Maqbool (PAK), 2-11, 11-8, 11-6, 14-12 in 31 minutes.

On the opening day of the event, 14 matches were played.

Henrik Mustonen (FIN) outwitted Amaad Fareed (PAK) 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 9-11, 15-13 in 53 minutes.

Sajad Zareian Jahromi (IRI) outsmarted Saad Abdullah (PAK) 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-3 in 37 minutes.

Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) thrashed Naveed Rehman (PAK) 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 in just 15 minutes.

Shahjahan Khan (PAK) beat Ong Sai Hung (MAS) 11-7, 10-12, 11-7, 11-3 in 41 minutes.

Women’s 1st Round: Komal Khan (PAK) defeated Ilsa Imran (PAK) 12-10, 11-8, 11-5 in 13 minutes.

Saima Shoukat (PAK) trounced Neha Kamal Khan (PAK) 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 in only 15 minutes.

Amina El Rihany (EGY) recorded a crushing 11-1, 11-1, 11-3 victory over Maqaddas Javed (PAK) in just 12 minutes.

Zaynab Khan (PAK) edged Noor ul Huda (PAK) 11-3, 12-10, 5-11, 11-6 in 21 minutes.

Nimra Aqeel (PAK) beat Fehmina Asim (PAK) 5-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9 in 22 minutes.

Moqaddas Ashraf (PAK) beat Maira Saleem (PAK) 11-7, 11-2, 11-5 in 14 minutes.

Rushna Mehboob (PAK) got walkover against Mehwish Ayub (PAK).