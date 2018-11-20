CJ takes notice of two minors’ death in Karachi

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday took notice of deaths of two minors after consuming food at famous restaurants in Karachi and sought a report from the Sindh government within 10 days.

A lawyer filed the application to the chief justice pleading that the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) claimed that the restaurant in question was served with a notice two months ago with a warning to improve its food quality.

He said the SFA, however, failed to implement stringent measures to ensure quality of food at public eateries. He said the authority lacked recourses and manpower to discharge its basic duties.

The lawyer asked the chief justice to take notice of the incident in order to protect fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15 and 25 of the Constitution and issue appropriate direction to the authorities concerned as situation was worst and relevant authorities were not interested to take prompt action against the responsible.

He asked the CJP to constitute a commission to revamp food department and as well as safety and quality of imported items and other food products and to suggest a mechanism in relevant departments across Pakistan and especially in Sindh.

Two minor brothers died of ‘food poisoning’ and their mother was hospitalised after dining out at a restaurant in a posh locality of Karachi last week.