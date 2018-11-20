Zulfi’s name on ECL: IHC seeks interior ministry’s reply

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought reply from Ministry of Interior in plea of Adviser to PM Syed Zulfi Bukhari to remove his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

A divisional IHC bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Monday resumed hearing into petition of Adviser to PM Syed Zulfi Bukhari to remove his name from ECL. On the direction of IHC, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted their replies in the court. The bench sought reply from the Ministry of Interior in the plea of Zulfi Bukhari.

The Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood informed the court that details would be submitted before the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing till November 27.