Classic Clubcrush Young Capital in ICA cricket

ISLAMABAD: Usman Khan’s ton (112) laid a foundation for 172-run win for Classic Club against Young Capital Club in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship here at Diamond Ground on Monday.

Usman hit 6 fours and 5 sixes in his 93-ball 112. Talented Haroon Wahid scored 50, while Pakistan Under-19 captain Rohail Nazir scored 40 in Classic’s 297-7 in 40 overs. Young Capital Club got all out for 125 with left-arm spinner Asjad Nawaz claimed a five-wicket haul.

In other matches of the day, Punjab Club defeated Ghouri Club by 9 wickets at Punjab Ground, Majid Memorial beat CRA Club by 3 wickets at XI-Star Ground, and Junoon Club beat Lashing Club by 85 runs here at Al-Muslim Ground.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Ground: Classic Club 297-7 in 40 overs (Usman Khan 112, Haroon Wahid 40, Rohail Nazir 40, Abbas Kazmi 29; Javed Akhtar 2-53). Young Capital Club 25 in 30.2 overs (Azam Khan 33, Shahbaz Hashmir 25; Asjad Nawaz 5-21, Muhammad Nadim 2-34).

At Punjab Ground: Ghouri Club 134-9 in 40 overs (Tasawar Hussain 19, Saqib Ali 17; Syed Muzammil Shah 3-12, Tariq Nawaz 2-15). Punjab Club 135-1 (Dilawar Jutt 47 not out, Tariq Nawaz 38 not out, Sardar Ali 34).

At XI-Star Ground: CRA Cub 206-7 in 35 overs (Muhammad Naseer 71, Arsalan Mushtaq 34 not out, Mamraiz 29). Majid Memorial 209-7 in 32.1 overs (Adeel Riaz 53, Aneeq Rehman 34, Muhammad Mustafa 23 not out; Arsalan Mushtaq 3-42, Muhammad Ali 2-150.

At Al-Muslim Ground: Junoon 297-7 in 35 overs (Umer Hameed 112, Shahid Ilyas 74, Zar Muhammad 35; Tehsin 4-49). Lashing Club 212 in 27.5 overs (Atif Iqbal 70, Hassan Iqbal 29, Hassan Nawaz 22; Shahid Ilyas 4-17, Imran 2-26, Ishaq 2-57).