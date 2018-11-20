Mehran gives Peshawar edge against Habib Bank

ISLAMABAD: Mehran Ibrahim (107 not out) and Mohammad Ilyas (3-13) gave Peshawar Region early edge against HBL in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eights match at the UBL Ground in Karachi on Monday.

Mehran’s powerful century helped Peshawar hit up 237 in the first innings and then he left it to Ilyas to reduce Bankers to 22-3 when stumps were drawn for the opening day.Mehran struck 15 boundaries during his 157-ball unbeaten knock. He was the only Peshawar batsman who put up a resolute show while wickets kept on falling from the other end. Sajjid Khan (27) was the other notable run getter. For HBL, veteran Umar Gul (4-93) and Khurram Shahzad (2-45) bowled well.

HBL lost three quick wickets within 9.2 overs with Ilyas bowling with fire and venom.Scores in brief: At UBL Ground, Karachi: Peshawar 237 all out in 66.5 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 107 not out, Sajid Khan 27, Akbar Badshah 24, Sahibzada Farhan 23; Umar Gul 4-93, Khurram Shahzad 2-45). HBL 22-3 in 9.2 overs (Jamal Anwar 16, Mohammad Ilyas 2-13).

At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: Karachi Region Whites 158 all out in 69.4 overs (Umair bin Yousaf 92 not out; Kashif Bhatti 4-48, Ahmed Jamal 3-36, Awais Zia 2-13). SSGCL 81-2 in 17 overs (Awais Zia 36 not out; Waqar Anwar 2-36).

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: KRL 212 all out in 70.3 overs (Saif Badar 118, Gulraiz Sadaf 41, Abdul Rahman 21, Azeem Ghumman 20; Musa Khan 3-66, Sami Niazi 2-48, Bilawal Bhatti 2-50). SNGPL 23-1 in 9 overs.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Lahore Region Blues 193 all out in 78.1 overs (Ahmed Akram 57, Bilawal Iqbal 36, Saeed Nasim 28; Zulfiqar Babar 6-58, Khalid Usman 4-48). Wapda 33-2 in 13 overs.