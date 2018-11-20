‘Lawyers’ movement for LHC bench in Faisalabad gaining momentum’

FAISALABAD: Movement of the lawyers for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad is gaining momentum as the District Bar Association (DBA) members’ presence in the protest rallies and their participation in the protest camp set up in front of the district courts is increasing day by day.

This was claimed by District Bar Association secretary Raheel Zafar while talking to The News here on Monday. He said that under the supervision of District Bar Association president Amjad Hussain Malik more than 1,500 members of the lawyers association staged a march from the lawyers camp up to Chowk Clock Tower where the DBA local leaders delivered

their speeches and solicited the staunch cooperation of the citizens for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, former interior and commerce minister Mian Zahid Sarfraz along-with his large number of supporters also visited the lawyers protest camp. He said that the lawyers’ demand for the Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad was genuine and he announced his staunch support for the cause. He said that Faisalabad was the third biggest industrial-cum-business hub of the country and as such the government should immediately accept their just demand

for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad to provide speedy and cheap justice to the litigants of the division. After lodging their strong protest, the District Bar Association members held a meeting to formulate their further line of action.

It was informed in the meeting that a delegation of the presidents and secretaries of Faisalabad division bar associations would proceed to Lahore on November 22 to hold a meeting with Governor Sarwar Chaudhry and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to apprise them the necessity for immediate establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad.

It was further decided that a delegation of the District Bar Association would also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan in near future and remind him the pledge which he had announced in a

meeting of the District Bar Association here before coming to power.

JARANWALA: The lawyers of the Jaranwala Bar Association Monday observed strike demanding the establishment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench in Faisalabad. The strike was observed on the call of the divisional lawyers’ body.