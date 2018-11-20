Shahjahan excels in Canadian squash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistani squash player Shahjahan Khan won the Simon Warder Memorial Squash Open 2018 in Sarnia, Canada. According to information available here Shahjahan, hailing from Quetta, defeated Finland’s Henrik Mustonen 3-2, 6-11, 11-9, 11-3, 3-11 and 11-7 in the final. The 23-year-old, birtue of this victory has also secured a place in the PSA World Championships and will represent Pakistan in Chicago next year.
