Shahjahan excels in Canadian squash

LAHORE: Pakistani squash player Shahjahan Khan won the Simon Warder Memorial Squash Open 2018 in Sarnia, Canada. According to information available here Shahjahan, hailing from Quetta, defeated Finland’s Henrik Mustonen 3-2, 6-11, 11-9, 11-3, 3-11 and 11-7 in the final. The 23-year-old, birtue of this victory has also secured a place in the PSA World Championships and will represent Pakistan in Chicago next year.