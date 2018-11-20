close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Shahjahan excels in Canadian squash

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Pakistani squash player Shahjahan Khan won the Simon Warder Memorial Squash Open 2018 in Sarnia, Canada. According to information available here Shahjahan, hailing from Quetta, defeated Finland’s Henrik Mustonen 3-2, 6-11, 11-9, 11-3, 3-11 and 11-7 in the final. The 23-year-old, birtue of this victory has also secured a place in the PSA World Championships and will represent Pakistan in Chicago next year.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports