Misbah takes U-turn, keen to play PSL-4

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq will not be in Islamabad United’s camp for the fourth Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition as he wishes to participate in the season as an active player.

The franchise wanted him to take up a management role but the 44-year-old wanted to feature in the tournament as a player.

A statement by the franchise reveals that the two parties in the weeks leading up to the draft had entered an agreement according to which Misbah was to take up the mentor role, but he later backtracked from it.Misbah now goes into the PSL draft, which is to be held on Tuesday, as an active player. “Despite having reached that agreement the franchise was informed on Monday that Misbah wished to stay in the player draft for PSL-4 for consideration as an active player.

As Islamabad United has already announced its retentions and has a specific strategy for the draft, picking Misbah as a player may not be possible for the franchise,” Islamabad United statement said

Misbah, nursing a wrist injury, played only eight games for the franchise in the third Pakistan Super League edition earlier this year. He scored 57 runs across four innings at a strike-rate of 75.