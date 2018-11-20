International volleyball body promises support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has promised to extend full cooperation to Pakistan in their efforts to raise game’s standard in the country.

These views were expressed by president international volleyball body A. Graca during his meeting with Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) chairman Ch Yaqoob on the sidelines of 6th World Congress held in Cancun, Mexico.

The three-day congress that concluded the other day was a great success as it took some important decisions for the promotion of volleyball around the globe. FIVB president appreciated Pakistan Volleyball Federation efforts and assured the nation of full support. A. Graca said he wanted Pakistan to come up at world stage in volleyball.

“The country has the potential to be amongst the best in the World League and World Championship. Pakistan with a population of 220 million can contribute greatly for volleyball in the world.” The World Congress was also informed that Pakistan was going to start its National Volleyball League in early 2019. “Pakistan is also going to organise a six nations International Tournament in early 2019 in which Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan will participate besides Pakistan. All the teams have assured their participation,” Ch Yaqoob told the House. Pakistan Volleyball Federation with the support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is now engaging services of a South Korean coach to train National Volleyball teams (both men and women).