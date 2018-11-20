Call to give children access to development opportunities

Islamabad: President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for the protection of children and provision of access to development opportunities to them.

In a Universal Children’s Day message, the president said the day was marked across the country to create public awareness on the rights of children. "As a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, Pakistan has always been in the forefront of regional and international initiatives aimed at protecting the rights of the child. It is our obligation to protect our children and provide them access to development opportunities without any discrimination of status, caste, creed or religion," he said.

The president said the government of Pakistan is committed to protect its children from all types of exploitation, exclusion and marginalisation. He said at the same time it was necessary to provide them with equal opportunities and an enabling environment to excel in every sphere of life.

"We reiterate our pledge towards promotion and protection of children’s rights in the country," he said. The president said the government was carrying forward an agenda for substantial reforms which will have a salutary impact on the lives of children in future.

"This includes an action plan on child abuse, actualisation of the Juvenile Justice Act, and the set up of the National Commission on the rights of the children," he said. The president said while the government was fully alive to its responsibilities, all stakeholders should also to work for the purpose.

"The task of child welfare requires partnerships of all public and private agencies. I call upon the media, corporate sector, community, parents and children themselves to come together and play their constructive role in the national effort to improve the lives of children in Pakistan," he said.

Meanwhile, First Lady for caring for orphan children by proper educational facilities, compassionate environment

Islamabad : First Lady Begum Samina Alvi Monday said caring for orphan children by providing them proper educational facilities and a compassionate environment reflects positivity in the society. She was speaking at a Mehfil-e-Milad held here at the President House with special theme caring for orphans based on the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

For first time in its history, the President House invited as chief guests the orphan children from Pakistan Sweet Homes, Anjuman Faizul Islam and SOS Village from the twin cities to join at the Mehfil-e-Milad held in connection with the Prophet’s birth anniversary.

The women ministers and parliamentarians, and the wives of three services chiefs attended the event.

Begum Alvi said treating orphans with kindness and affection in light of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) had a great reward in this world and in the life hereafter.

She said Islam stressed safeguarding the rights of orphans including protection of their wealth and property and also mentioned a Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) saying that the one who cares for orphans will be with me in heaven.

She said inviting such children as chief guests was a humble gesture to make them feel special at the Milad of a great personality who always emphasized kindness for orphans.

The children along with others participated in reciting ‘Hamd and Naat’ and offered ‘Darood-o-Salam’ for Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Later, the First Lady hosted lunch for the children with a few minors seated along her at the same dining table. The children were also escorted to visit different sections of the President House.