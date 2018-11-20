close
November 20, 2018

Child beggary

Newspost



While it is good to note that the Sindh government has put a ban on child beggary, the authorities concerned need to do more to improve the standard of living of these children. The income inequality in our society has reached to a dangerous level. All these street children come from families who cannot afford to eat one meal per day. It is poverty that has turned children into beggars.

The Sindh government ought to take effective steps to provide job opportunities to people so that no child is forced to stand under the scorching heat of the sun and beg. The authorities need to understand that child beggary will continue to exist unless they take remedial measures to eradicate poverty.

Sajjad Ali Brohi

Shahdadkot

