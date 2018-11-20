‘Cold dry weather likely in most parts of country’

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting northern parts of the country. The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu, Astore -3 C, Gupis -2 C, Kalam and Bagrote -1C. The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Lower Dir 5 mm and Malamjabba and Pattan 2 mm.