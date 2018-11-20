PM, CMs to head task forces to control population

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern over the rapid growth in population, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) decided to constitute National and Provincial Task Forces to be headed by Prime Minister and Chief Ministers respectively to propose recommendations for checking growth of population.

The CCI met here Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The meeting considered the issue of rapid population growth of the country which currently stands at 207.8 million with a growth rate of 2.4% per annum. It was decided to constitute National and Provincial Task Forces, to be headed by the Prime Minister at the national level and by the respective Chief Ministers.

The process of establishment of Task Forces will be completed in 48 hours. The Task Forces will consider the recommendations made by the Task Force constituted earlier on the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) and will submit a comprehensive Action Plan to the CCI, taking into account the future implementation strategy of the Action Plan, the financial aspects and other issues relating garnering support of all segments of society for the success of a comprehensive population control programme.

The meeting also approved, in principle, a proposal to include two R-LNG facilities namely (i) 1230 MW Haveli Bahadur Shah; and (ii) 1223 MW Balloki owned by National Power Parks Management Company Ltd (NPPMCL) in the active list of the privatisation programme for early implementation.

The Prime Minister Imran also chaired meeting of National Task Force on Tourism at the PMO.