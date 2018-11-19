Politician talk of elite’s corruption, Aleema’s wealth at Faiz Festival

LAHORE: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said Pakistan has, in fact, become bankrupt currently as the elite of the country looted it to the core.

Speaking at the International Faiz Festival’s concluding day here Sunday, he said that Balochistan had been given Rs1,500 billion during the past years but nobody knows where that money was spent. Similarly, Sindh was given Rs3,000 billion during these years, but its poor economic condition was known to all and sundry.

Responding to these objections, Pakistan People’s Party leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad said the people should also be told where did Aleema Khan got huge money which she invested abroad. He said now everything could not be swept under the carpet. He said 11 inquiries had already been initiated in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and KP Chief Minister was included in those 21 accused who would be investigated.

He said whatever funds given to Sindh and Balochistan by Centre was their right and not charity. He said their rights had been usurped which had been given to them by Centre. Social worker Bushra Gohar said SP Tahir Dawar was abducted and his body was recovered from neighboring country, but nobody knows how such tragedy took place. She said we had been placed at U-turns by the rulers, and even all ministers and advisors seem defending the U-turn statement of the prime minister. She said an Ehtesab Commission was established in KP, which had been disbanded now, because it failed to produce the desired results.

Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Hasil Bizenjo said the PTI government had become like the PML-N government which celebrates acquisition of loans. The United Nations says that minimum four per cent of the GDP should be allocated for education and Pakistan was allocating 0.6 to 2.3 per cent. The PML-N leader Nuzhat Sadiq said we have to think where we were heading for as on the other hand we have rich human capital in the form of youth that can be made skillful, adding women were essential part of society that should be strengthened for making country’s future bright.