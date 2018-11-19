close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
A
November 19, 2018
3 security personnel martyred in Quetta blast

A
APP
November 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: At least three security police personnel were martyred and three others injured as a powerful bomb went off near their vehicle in Quetta on Sunday afternoon.

The Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were on a routine patrolling and was carrying food for officials when their vehicle was targeted through a bomb planted on the roadside, police said. The dead and the wounded were shifted to the Civil Hospital Quetta. The security forces, bomb disposal squad, and police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. A high security alert was announced in the city following the attack, a private news channel reported.

