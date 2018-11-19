Jailing likes of Zardari makes no difference: Fawad

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that jail term of leaders like Asif Zardari doesn’t make a difference. He said that the opposition wishes to receive the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give it to them.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Geo Parliament', Chaudhry said, “A culture of sweeping everything under the carpet has emerged. To prolong authority, one should not shield corruption.”

Pointing towards the opposition, the information minister said, “The current government has not even appointed a single sweeper in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)." Chaudhry continued, “We will keep the Supreme Court informed of the government’s investigation into the fake bank accounts case. Asif Zardari should leave his palace and find out how unpopular he is among the public.”

He said those who did not have a bicycle now own big cars and say that democracy is in danger when asked about their resources. He said PM will address the nation on November 29. On the subject of the political alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and the Punjab chief minister, Chaudhry stated, “We will side with Usman Buzdar if Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Buzdar come face to face.”

When asked about the recent wave of protests in the country that paralysed the public for three days in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's verdict acquitting Asia Bibi, the federal minister said, “We came to an agreement with the rioters to maintain peace in the country. Give and take is part of that.”

“Asia Bibi is in Pakistan and we stand with the Supreme Court’s decision. It is fortunate all the departments of the state are united on this decision.” He announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence on November 29 over the government’s 100-day progress. “Until we find good officers, transfers will keep happening and removing ministers who are lacking in their performance is the premier's lawful right," Chaudhry said.

He said the PTI government had taken many corrective measures, which were showing positive results. Talks were underway with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilise the economic situation, he said.

Fawad said the previous governments had trapped the country in the debt web. The borrowed amount was spent on unnecessary projects or the ones which were only profitable for them. The national wealth was stolen by the last rulers or spent at their personal whims, he alleged. The minister said the recovery of national wealth looted by the Sharifs and Zardari could end the financial crisis being faced by the country.

“We will bring the change that we have promised to the people,” Fawad said. The information minister alleged the last governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had destroyed departments through their corrupt practices.

Political appointees could be witnessed in every department, he added. He said the people had given mandate to the PTI and attached high hopes to its government. “They would not be disappointed,” he said.