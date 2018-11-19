Hirscher tops slalom first run

LEVI, Finland: Austria’s titan of slalom Marcel Hirscher began his quest for a record eighth consecutive world cup title on Sunday, coming top in the first run at Levi, Finland, in 54.27 seconds.

The Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen, who claimed silver in the giant slalom at this year’s Winter Olympics, looked set to snatch the lead from Hirscher over the first two-thirds of the course, but ended up finishing just 0.07 seconds behind. Extremely icy conditions at the Arctic resort on Sunday morning led the course setters to relocate the gates away from the steepest part of the slope. France’s Clement Noel, the 21-year-old rising star who placed fourth in slalom in Pyeongchang, ended his first run third in 54.65 seconds.