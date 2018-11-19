close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Naresh only foreigner in ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

KARACHI: India’s Naresh Khatri will be the only foreign player participating in the 33rd ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship 2, which is to be played in Lahore from November 19-25.

According to the acceptance list of men’s singles category, Talha Waheed, Ashar Ali, Rana Humayun Javed, and Mehboob Waheed have entered the 35-plus category.

Those in the 40-plus category are Shahzad Khan, Asad Ali Bhagat, and Mohammad Shakeel. Talha Waheed, Ashar Ali, Rana Humayun Javed, and Hasan Said have entered the 45-plus category.

Mohammad Arif and Manzoor Ahmed have entered the 50-plus category. Nauman Aleem and Naresh Khatri have entered the 55-plus category. Those who have entered the 60-plus category are Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Babar, and Ghazanfar Ali.

