Business entities

How can schools provide high quality education to students when they see educational institutions as businesses? For every class, a unique syllabus is designed. For example, what is taught in Grade 5 cannot be taught in Grade 3. This is because at a young age, students are not able to understand difficult concepts. In our country, the growth of private schools has ruined the quality of education. There are a large number of schools that are set up by businessmen who want to earn maximum revenue. These private school owners, who also act as principals, assign the syllabus of a higher level to students.

For example, students of Grade 8 are taught the books that are recommended for Grades 9 and 10. This is because these schools want students to prepare for their board exams. Only a few bright students are able to cope with and grasp the difficult syllabus of a higher level, but a majority of average students face immense difficulty while understanding the concepts. This puts immense pressure on students. The situation is further exaggerated by the attitude of parents towards students. Many parents deal with their children strictly, but fail to understand that these overburdened children are not at fault. The relevant authorities must take notice of this situation. It is important to ensure that schools are not being turned into money-making businesses.

Zainab Waheed

Rawalpindi