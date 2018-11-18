XI calls for getting rid of cold-war mentality

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping called for getting rid of cold-war mentality and reiterated China’s resolve to promote and implement the concept of shared destiny and equal development.

Addressing the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea (PNG), on Saturday, he praised openness and cooperation between APEC economies.

According to the Chinese media's reports, he called for resorting to old practices such as protectionism and unilateralism will not resolve problems.

On the contrary, it can only add uncertainties to the global economy.

Only openness and cooperation can bring more opportunities and create more space for development. One who chooses to close his door will only cut himself off from the rest of the world and lose his direction, he added.

President Xi asserted that no one has the right or the power to stop people in developing countries from pursuing a better life.

“ On this one planet, we have more than 200 countries and regions, 2500 plus ethnic groups and over seven billion people. Trying to erase their differences will not work.

We should reject arrogance and prejudice, be respectful of and inclusive toward others, and embrace the diversity of our world. We should seek common ground while putting aside differences, draw upon each other’s strengths, and pursue coexistence in harmony and win-win cooperation,” he added.

Xi emphasized that when it comes to choosing a development path for a country, no one is in a better position to make the decision than the people of that country.

Just as one does not expect a single prescription to cure all diseases, one should not expect a particular model of development to fit all countries. Blindly copying the development model of others will only be counter-productive.