Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Condolence

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

LAHORE: Several messages of condolence were received for the sad demise of Ch Ijaz, secretary Punjab Kabaddi Association, who breathed his last at Batapur on Thursday.

Punjab Power Lifting Association secretary Akeel Javed Butt and other sports officials prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

