tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Several messages of condolence were received for the sad demise of Ch Ijaz, secretary Punjab Kabaddi Association, who breathed his last at Batapur on Thursday.
Punjab Power Lifting Association secretary Akeel Javed Butt and other sports officials prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
LAHORE: Several messages of condolence were received for the sad demise of Ch Ijaz, secretary Punjab Kabaddi Association, who breathed his last at Batapur on Thursday.
Punjab Power Lifting Association secretary Akeel Javed Butt and other sports officials prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and courage for the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
Comments