close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

Penev clinches ITF Int’l title after tough fight

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Ivan Penev of Bulgaria made it two in a row winning the ITF International (II) title not before Huzaifa Abdul Rehman extended toughest of fights in the second set in the boys’ final at the PTF Complex Saturday.

Penev went to win the second set surviving three set points at 6-3, 7-6 (7) and added second consecutive titles to list.

It was all going easy for Penev in the first set when he broke Huzaifa at the outset to win it comfortably at 6-3. It was the second set that saw many ups and down with Huzaifa looking favourite to win it after breaking his opponents twice courtesy to some sizzling forehand cross court drives. Twice he was seen serving for the set and then was just a point away from the set when Penev broke back.

Tiring Bulgarian gave everything he had to take the set to tie break where Huzaifa was again seen getting well clear of his opponent. However, Pakistani’s inability to kill the game gave Penev extra advantage and he deservedly wrested the second title in a row. A good number of crowd including foreigners present at the venue watched exciting tennis and long rallies from both players. President PTF Salim Khan distributed prizes amongst players.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports