Penev clinches ITF Int’l title after tough fight

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Ivan Penev of Bulgaria made it two in a row winning the ITF International (II) title not before Huzaifa Abdul Rehman extended toughest of fights in the second set in the boys’ final at the PTF Complex Saturday.

Penev went to win the second set surviving three set points at 6-3, 7-6 (7) and added second consecutive titles to list.

It was all going easy for Penev in the first set when he broke Huzaifa at the outset to win it comfortably at 6-3. It was the second set that saw many ups and down with Huzaifa looking favourite to win it after breaking his opponents twice courtesy to some sizzling forehand cross court drives. Twice he was seen serving for the set and then was just a point away from the set when Penev broke back.

Tiring Bulgarian gave everything he had to take the set to tie break where Huzaifa was again seen getting well clear of his opponent. However, Pakistani’s inability to kill the game gave Penev extra advantage and he deservedly wrested the second title in a row. A good number of crowd including foreigners present at the venue watched exciting tennis and long rallies from both players. President PTF Salim Khan distributed prizes amongst players.