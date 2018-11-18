Erdogan, Trump agree case must be scrutinised

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed on Nov 16 that no cover up of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder should be allowed, a Turkish presidential source said after a phone call between the two leaders.

“Both leaders agreed to shed light on the Jamal Khashoggi murder in all its aspects and that any cover up of the incident should not be allowed,” the source told AFP.

Khashoggi, a frequent contributor to The Washington Post, was killed on Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

After weeks of denying any involvement in the crime, Saudi Arabia later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed inside the consulate but claimed the Saudi royal family had no prior knowledge about any murder plot.

According to the statement published by the state-run Anadolu Agency on November 16, the two presidents also discussed ongoing investigations into the activities of FETÖ in the US. Erdogan also offered his condolences to Trump for the loss of lives in the California wildfire.

The two leaders also welcomed the start of joint patrols by Turkish and the US troops within the framework of the Manbij roadmap in northwestern Syria and addressed the completion of the process without further delay.