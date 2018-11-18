Nawaz, family meet Shahbaz at NAB Lahore office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family met Shahbaz Sharif at the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday.
Nawaz was accompanied by his daughter, Maryam Safdar, and Shahbaz Sharif’s wife, Nusrat Shahbaz, and son Hamza Shahbaz during the meeting. The meeting continued for an hour and a half.
