Nawaz, family meet Shahbaz at NAB Lahore office

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and members of his family met Shahbaz Sharif at the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday.

Nawaz was accompanied by his daughter, Maryam Safdar, and Shahbaz Sharif’s wife, Nusrat Shahbaz, and son Hamza Shahbaz during the meeting. The meeting continued for an hour and a half.