SC dissolves PHC board, orders new one in 2 weeks

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday dissolved Punjab Healthcare Commission’s (PHC) Board of Commissioners and ordered the provincial government to constitute a new board within two weeks.

A special bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, had summoned Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and members of the PHC board to explain the humiliation, meted out to Justice (retd) Amir Raza A Khan, which forced him to resign as the commission chairperson.

The matter had come to fore during the hearing of a suo motu case regarding exorbitant prices of health facilities being charged at private hospitals.

At the outset of the hearing, the CJ exchanged hot words with Hussain Naqi, one of the board members.

“Where is Hussain Naqi because of whom Justice (retd) Amir Raza A Khan was forced to resign?” the top judge asked.

When Mr Naqi appeared before the court, the chief justice asked him, “Who are you?”

To which, the board member responded, “I was the union secretary of Islamia College.”

“So leave the board and run the union,” the CJ commented.

“Why should I leave? I have been elected,” Naqi responded in the same manner.

The chief justice informed Naqi that the board now stands dissolved, and also expressed his displeasure at him over raising of his voice in the court.

“How dare you raise your voice in the court,” the top judge asked. “We will give you a contempt of court notice.”

“I am your senior by 20 years,” Naqi pleaded. “Hear me out! Let me say what I want to.”

At this, the chief justice said: “You are a rude man; you should seek court’s forgiveness. Take Hussain Naqi out of my court,” the CJ said angrily.

Then Naqi tendered his apology to the court.

The chief justice also expressed his disappointment with Dr Rashid, saying: “We had a lot of expectations from you. What kind of people have you appointed as the board members?”

The provincial health minister responded, “The board was formed as per the directives of the Supreme Court, and the members were named according to the set procedure. The chief minister accorded approval for the appointments.”

Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed, “The institution is a regulator, but politics is taking place over there.”

The bench further remarked, “The board should be unbiased and independent.”

During the hearing, PHC board member Shafqat Chohan informed the court, “Member Hussain Naqi and Justice (retd) Amir Raza, chairperson of the commission, had a heated exchange which had nothing to do with the other board members.

“Hussain Naqi did not ask Justice (retd) Amir Raza to resign from his post as the commission chairperson. In fact, Naqi said he will resign himself,” Chohan added.

However, the court dissolved the board and directed for its formation afresh.

During Friday’s hearing, the chief justice had taken strong notice of alleged humiliation meted out to Justice (retd) Khan in the first meeting of the commission’s board.

He had observed that the political government would not be allowed to capture the independence of regulatory authorities.

When asked to explain the episode, the PHC chief operating officer, Dr Ajmal Khan, expressed his inability to disclose the information for being an employee of the commission.

At this, the chief justice directed Dr Rashid, the health minister, and all the members of the board of commissioners to appear before him on Saturday.

Meanwhile, employees of a private airlines staged a protest outside the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry on Saturday.

The protesters said that the company had not given salaries to more than 4,000 employees for the last five months. They requested Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take action in this regard. “Only the top judge can help us,” they added.