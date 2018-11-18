‘LHC Bench unified demand of 15m people of Faisalabad’

FAISALABAD: Establishment of the Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad is the unified and fundamental demand of 15 million people of the division and the business community in particular is continuously supporting the peaceful struggle for this genuine and collective objective, said Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain.

He was talking to newsmen after a meeting with Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry. The FCCI president appreciated the cooperation extended on the issue by the divisional and district administrations.

He urged the lawyers to avoid violation, attacking offices and closing down roads being the custodian of law. He said that lawlessness would badly affect the economy of the city in addition to creating problems for the litigants in particular and for public in general.

After Eid Milad, the FCCI with the active support of 200 trade bodies of the city would make a passionate appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the LHC chief justice to direct the authorities concerned to establish the LHC Bench in Faisalabad without any further delay. He further said that the

PTI during its election campaign had also supported the issue and hence, now it was moral duty of the PTI government to fulfill its election promise.

Meanwhile, the FCCI delegation has a separate meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and presented him an application for the LHC Bench in Faisalabad.