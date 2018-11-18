PHC trains health practitioner

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 373 healthcare service providers on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

These healthcare service providers comprised 38 general practitioners (doctors), eight dental surgeons, 198 homoeopathic doctors and 129 hakeems practising in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts in their respective fields.

They were trained on MSDS in separate sessions and batches. PHC Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, Dr Imtiaz Ali, Dr Faizan Akhter and Dr Basharat Javed were the trainers. They trained the medics on standards, which included standardised treatment and care, rights and record keeping of patients, provision of medicines, cleanliness of the clinics, the safety of patients, and other aspects.