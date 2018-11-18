close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

PHC trains health practitioner

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

Share

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 373 healthcare service providers on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

These healthcare service providers comprised 38 general practitioners (doctors), eight dental surgeons, 198 homoeopathic doctors and 129 hakeems practising in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts in their respective fields.

They were trained on MSDS in separate sessions and batches. PHC Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, Dr Imtiaz Ali, Dr Faizan Akhter and Dr Basharat Javed were the trainers. They trained the medics on standards, which included standardised treatment and care, rights and record keeping of patients, provision of medicines, cleanliness of the clinics, the safety of patients, and other aspects.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan