Training programme for health clubs launched

LAHORE: University of Health Sciences (UHS) has started a training programme in basic life support for the staff of gyms, health clubs and fitness centres of Punjab.

In the first phase of the programme, 19 trainers and instructors of gyms, health clubs and fitness centres of Lahore, including Lahore Gymkhana and Punjab Club, attended the course which was arranged by UHS Institute of Learning Emergency Medicine (ILEM).

The basic objective of the course is to train the fitness trainers and instructions in responding to emergency situations that might occur at their facilities. UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram while addressing at the certificate distribution ceremony said that fitness instructors must be able to respond during emergencies as injuries and emergencies are likely to happen in fitness centres and health clubs.”

Prof Javed Akram said that trainers would benefit from small comfortable class sizes led by highly-trained and experienced instructors. They would learn the hands-on skills needed to respond to cardiac and respiratory emergencies.

Punjab Club Secretary Agha Khalid Mehmood and others also attended the ceremony.