Siraj seeks unity of Muslim Ummah

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul-Haq, currently on a visit to Sudan, on Saturday had separate meetings with head of the Islamic Movement of Morocco, Ibrahim Al-Sheikhi and member of the Supreme Council of Tunisia’s Al-Nahdha Movement, Al-Sheikh Jamal Nasir.

According to a press release, he discussed issues of bilateral interest and underscored the need for strengthening ties between Pakistan and Morocco and Tunisia.

Siraj said the solution of all the problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah lay in the unity of the Muslim world.

He said the Islamic movements all over the world were playing their role for peace and stability around the globe. He said the goal before the Islamic movements was to pull humanity out of the darkness of ignorance into the light of knowledge and enlightenment and to link human beings all over the world through the bonds of love and fraternity.

The JI chief said the Islamic movements desired the nations of the world to establish such a standard of justice and fairness as could help dispensation of justice not on the basis of region, religion or ethnicity but on the basis of humanity so that true justice was done to every big or small, and the word could be made free from bias and prejudice of all forms and kinds.