Transgender person found dead

A transgender person allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Mauripur on Saturday.
SHO Sahib Dad said the deceased, who was identified as 30-year-old Sajid alias Sonia, lived alone in a rented house. Police believed that he apparently committed suicide.
The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities, and further investigations are underway.
