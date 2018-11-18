close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018
Transgender person found dead

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2018

A transgender person allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Mauripur on Saturday.

SHO Sahib Dad said the deceased, who was identified as 30-year-old Sajid alias Sonia, lived alone in a rented house. Police believed that he apparently committed suicide.

The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities, and further investigations are underway.

