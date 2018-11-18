The next U-turn?

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking U-turns is a sign of leadership.

Should the nation now wait for a U-turn on this statement?

Engr Tariq Malik ( Rawalpindi )

*****

Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that taking U-turns is a sign of good leadership. The truth is that reviewing strategies and taking U-turns are two entirely different things.

We have seen many occasions where leaders make tall claims which may not see the light of day due to ground realities to play upon the emotions of emotionally charged crowds and get them to vote for them. It is true that revising a plan in accordance with changing situations is a wiser option than rigidly following a predetermined policy; and while it is okay if someone rethinks his policy in national interest, taking frequent U-turns takes the country to nowhere.

Dr Najeeb A Khan ( Islamabad )