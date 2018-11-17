close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
TA
Taqi Akhunzada
November 17, 2018
Committee formed for reforms in GB

National

SKARDU: The federal government has constituted a committee to determine political and constitutional rights of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee is headed by Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, while law minister, Gilgit-Baltistan governor, attorney general, secretaries of defence, foreign and Kashmir and GB affairs, GB law minister and chief secretary have also been included.

The News has learnt that the committee will work to review the GB Governance Order 2018 in light of the Sartaj Aziz committee report, Supreme Court verdict on Aljahad Trust petition 1999 and Attorney General of Pakistan recommendations.

The status of GB will also be reviewed in the light of the UN resolutions on Kashmir and stand taken by the government of Pakistan at international level.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is already hearing a petition regarding the said case and sought opinion from the federal government on the constitutional rights of GB. Now the federal government has constituted the committee for providing maximum rights to the people of GB.

Comments

