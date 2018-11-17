Body recovered

MANSEHRA: The body of a trader, who had gone to collect money for a fund committee, was found in a stream here on Friday, the police said.

Locals saw the body in Ichar Nullah in Barkund area and informed the police, who shifted it to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital here.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Qasir, alias Qazafi. The personnel of Khaki Police Station lodged the first information report of the incident and launched the investigation.